Brouwer collected an assist in Sunday's win over Vancouver.

Brouwer has offered some decent fantasy contributions recently. The veteran forward was tagged for 17 PIM on Saturday against Nashville and has racked up two goals and four points in his last eight games. Unfortunately, the fourth-liner has had a tough season overall and doesn't offer much outside his 44 PIM and lackluster nine points. He's seeing some power-play time right now, but don't expect much, as Brouwer's best offensive days are likely behind him.