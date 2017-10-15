Flames' Troy Brouwer: Picks up first point of season Saturday
Brouwer registered an assist in Saturday's win over the Canucks.
Brouwer's fantasy value has been declining ever since he was designated to a fourth-line role, but it's good to seem him make a contribution. The 32-year-old has hit 20 goals on several occasions in his career, but his ice time has taken a hit in Calgary and he no longer sees power-play time, making him worth owning in only the deepest of fantasy formats.
