Brouwer registered an assist in Saturday's win over the Canucks.

Brouwer's fantasy value has been declining ever since he was designated to a fourth-line role, but it's good to seem him make a contribution. The 32-year-old has hit 20 goals on several occasions in his career, but his ice time has taken a hit in Calgary and he no longer sees power-play time, making him worth owning in only the deepest of fantasy formats.