Brouwer was placed on unconditional waivers by Calgary on Thursday, with the team intending to buy out of his contract.

Brouwer has two years remaining on a contract worth $4.5 million each year. The 32-year-old forward only managed 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) in 76 games last season, and Calgary will save $3 million throughout the next two seasons if another team fails to sign him by Friday.