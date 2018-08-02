Flames' Troy Brouwer: Placed on unconditional waivers
Brouwer was placed on unconditional waivers by Calgary on Thursday, with the team intending to buy out of his contract.
Brouwer has two years remaining on a contract worth $4.5 million each year. The 32-year-old forward only managed 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) in 76 games last season, and Calgary will save $3 million throughout the next two seasons if another team fails to sign him by Friday.
