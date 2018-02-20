Brouwer (face) has been cleared to play and will return to the lineup for Wednesday's road contest against the Golden Knights, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Brouwer will need to be officially activated from injured reserve prior to playing in Wednesday evening's game, but barring a last minute setback, there's no reason to think that the veteran winger won't return to action after a six-game absence. The Vancouver native is more of a physical presence than an offensive one, so expect him to see most of his action with Calgary's checking line.