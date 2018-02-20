Flames' Troy Brouwer: Ready to return Wednesday
Brouwer (face) has been cleared to play and will return to the lineup for Wednesday's road contest against the Golden Knights, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Brouwer will need to be officially activated from injured reserve prior to playing in Wednesday evening's game, but barring a last minute setback, there's no reason to think that the veteran winger won't return to action after a six-game absence. The Vancouver native is more of a physical presence than an offensive one, so expect him to see most of his action with Calgary's checking line.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...