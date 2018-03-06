Brouwer recorded a goal and an assist during Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to Pittsburgh.

After notching a first-period assist, Brouwer received a mid-game promotion to the No. 1 line with Sean Monahan and Johnny Gaudreau. The veteran's second-period tally tied the game, and also gave Brouwer his second multi-point showing of the season. He's recorded just five goals and 14 assists for the campaign, so unless he sticks in a top-line gig, his fantasy value remains tied to deep settings.