Brouwer scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over Colorado.

The goal snapped a 16-game goal drought. The 32-year-old winger's role has changed and the days of 40-plus points are behind him. But Brouwer can still be clutch when needed. Unfortunately, there's no fantasy category for clutch.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories