Brouwer failed to record a point for the six consecutive game during Sunday's 5-4 win over New Jersey.

The veteran has just two assists through 14 games, and it's a discouraging start after he posted his lowest point total (25) since establishing himself as an NHL regular during the 2008-09 campaign. Brouwer is receiving some power-play time (1:45 per contest), but he's also being utilized in a foruth-line role at even strength, so he's not in a favorable fantasy setup. It's probably best to leave the 32-year-old winger on the waiver wire in the majority of seasonal settings.