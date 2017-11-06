Flames' Troy Brouwer: Sporting six-game point drought
Brouwer failed to record a point for the six consecutive game during Sunday's 5-4 win over New Jersey.
The veteran has just two assists through 14 games, and it's a discouraging start after he posted his lowest point total (25) since establishing himself as an NHL regular during the 2008-09 campaign. Brouwer is receiving some power-play time (1:45 per contest), but he's also being utilized in a foruth-line role at even strength, so he's not in a favorable fantasy setup. It's probably best to leave the 32-year-old winger on the waiver wire in the majority of seasonal settings.
More News
-
Flames' Troy Brouwer: Picks up first point of season Saturday•
-
Flames' Troy Brouwer: Left unprotected by Flames•
-
Flames' Troy Brouwer: Takes step back in Flames debut•
-
Flames' Troy Brouwer: Lackluster defensively Tuesday•
-
Flames' Troy Brouwer: Stuffs stat line against Cats•
-
Flames' Troy Brouwer: Just two points in last 15 games•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...