Flames' Troy Brouwer: Stalls out to end season
Brouwer finished the 2017-18 campaign amid a 10-game goalless streak.
In addition to his goal drought, Brouwer also went nine games without a point, before picking up a pair of assists in the season finale. The winger failed to reach the 10-goal threshold for the first time since becoming a full time NHL player in 2008-09, as well as registering the fewest points in his career. Despite his struggles this past year, the veteran should continue to slot into a top-six role with the Flames and will have a chance to put 2017-18 in his rearview mirror.
