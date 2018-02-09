Brouwer is week-to-week with a facial fracture, Kristen Anderson of The Calgary Herald reports.

Brouwer will be able to return to practice in a few days, but he'll need the fractures to heal fully before he can take contact. The 32-year-old winger has averaged just 13:38 of ice time through 54 games this season, compiling three goals, 15 points and 51 PIM. His physical presence will be replaced by either Curtis Lazar or Ryan Lomberg for the time being.