Brouwer (face) will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis moving forward, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Brouwer, who remains on injured reserve, almost assuredly will miss Saturday's contest against the Panthers, but it would surprise us if he doesn't return by the end of the month. The 32-year-old winger has compiled 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) through 54 games this season.