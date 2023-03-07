Stecher produced an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 5-4 win over the Stars.

Sustained zone time early in the second period led to the Flames' second goal, with Stecher firing a cross-ice pass for Nikita Zadorov to blast into the net. The helper was Stecher's first in two games with the Flames following a deadline deal with the Coyotes. Stecher has eight helpers, 65 shots on net, 86 blocked shots, 59 hits, 31 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 63 contests overall, so he's unlikely to move the needle in fantasy.