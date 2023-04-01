Stecher collected a goal and an assist in Calgary's 5-4 overtime victory over Vancouver on Friday.

Stecher earned his first multi-point game of the 2022-23 campaign. He has two goals and 12 points in 75 contests this season. Stecher entered Friday's action averaging just 14:29 of ice time over 13 games since being acquired by Calgary from Arizona. With that limited role, his offensive pace isn't likely to meaningfully increase.