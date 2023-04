Stecher scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Predators.

Stecher got the Flames on the board at 7:41 of the second period. The defenseman has earned four points over his last six contests. For the season, the 29-year-old has three goals, 14 points, 86 shots on net, 92 blocked shots, 69 hits and a minus-5 rating through 80 appearances between the Flames and the Coyotes.