Stecher notched an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Stecher began the year with the Coyotes, and he was able to set up a Jonathan Huberdeau equalizer in the third period of his return to Arizona. Stecher already has two helpers through six games with the Flames after logging just seven assists in 61 contests with the Coyotes. He's added 67 shots on net, 88 blocked shots, 62 hits, 35 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 67 outings this season.