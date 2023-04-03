Stecher logged an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Ducks.

Stecher saw a shot attempt tipped in by Nick Ritchie at 8:18 of the second period to put the Flames ahead 3-2. While his average ice time has dropped by over two and a half minutes since he was traded from the Coyotes to the Flames, the stronger supporting cast on his new team has helped him put up passable offense. Stecher is at six points through 15 contests with Calgary, and he's at 13 points in 76 outings overall.