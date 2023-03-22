Stecher scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Stecher's goal was his first regular-season tally since Feb. 17, 2022, though he also two goals over four games versus the Oilers in the playoffs last year. The 28-year-old blueliner already has three points through 10 contests with the Flames. He's at 10 points, 63 hits, 89 blocked shots, 72 shots on net, 40 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 71 outings between Calgary and Arizona this season.