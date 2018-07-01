Flames' Tyler Graovac: Signs with Flames
Graovac signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Flames on Sunday.
The deal has an AAV of $650,000 when Graovac is at the NHL level, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him spend most of the season in the AHL. The 25-year-old only played five games with the Washington Capitals last season, with most of his campaign spent with AHL Hershey. He netted 29 points in 53 games in the minors. The Flames are an easier team to break into than the Capitals, but don't expect anything from Graovac at the moment.
