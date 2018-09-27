Graovac was waived by the Flames on Tuesday, TSN reports.

Graovac signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Flames in July. He's primarily played in the AHL since the Wild took him in the seventh round (191st overall) of the 2011 draft. His NHL totals are comprised of seven goals and two assists over 62 games between the Wild and Capitals. Assuming he clears waivers, the depth pivot's next destination will likely be AHL Stockton, which is the Flames' top minor-league affiliate.