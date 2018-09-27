Flames' Tyler Graovac: Waived by Calgary
Graovac was waived by the Flames on Tuesday, TSN reports.
Graovac signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Flames in July. He's primarily played in the AHL since the Wild took him in the seventh round (191st overall) of the 2011 draft. His NHL totals are comprised of seven goals and two assists over 62 games between the Wild and Capitals. Assuming he clears waivers, the depth pivot's next destination will likely be AHL Stockton, which is the Flames' top minor-league affiliate.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...