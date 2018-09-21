Flames' Tyler Parsons: Gets starting nod Friday
Parsons will defend the cage against the Jets on Friday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Considering the depth of goalies ahead of him, Parsons won't be making the 23-man roster, but could see an upgrade from ECHL Kansas City to AHL Stockton if he performs well during training camp.
