Parsons signed a one-year, two-way contract worth $735,000 at the NHL level with the Flames on Thursday.

Parsons split time between the AHL and ECHL last season, posting a 3.70 GAA and .898 save percentage in 20 appearances at the AHL level and a 3.03 GAA and .911 save percentage in 25 ECHL contests. The 2016 second-round pick will likely spend more time in the AHL in 2020-21, but don't expect him to get into any games with the big club.