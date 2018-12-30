Flames' Tyler Parsons: Playing well since returning to AHL
Parsons stopped 39 of 41 shots in AHL Stockton's 3-2 win over Tucson on Saturday.
After spending nearly two months in the ECHL, Parsons has picked up a pair of victories in stopping 73 of 76 shots since returning to Stockton in the middle of December. With Mike Smith a liability at the NHL level and with Jon Gillies posting terrifying numbers (5-9-3, 4.15 GAA, .861 save percentage) for Stockton, the Flames need to get Parsons more starts in the second half of the season.
