Parsons (ankle) will miss the Flames' training camp, Darren Haynes of The Athletic reports.

Parsons is coming off of ankle surgery and will not have a chance to push for a job with the big club. The Flames have Jacob Markstrom and David Rittich as their top two goalies, with Garret Sparks in camp on a PTO, so it would have been a long-shot for Parsons to earn a roster spot even without the injury.