Pitlick (lower body) was traded by the Kraken to the Flames in exchange for a 2022 fourth-round pick Thursday.

Pitlick drew into 38 games with the Coyotes last season, notching 11 points, 56 shots and 81 hits while averaging 16:22 of ice time per contest. The 29-year-old American likely won't see nearly as much ice time with the Flames in 2021-22, so it'd be surprising to see him surpass the 25-point threshold.