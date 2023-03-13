Toffoli logged an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Senators.

Toffoli got the puck to Nazem Kadri before going off the ice for a line change. Kadri then took a shot that Jonathan Huberdeau redirected in for the Flames' third goal. The helper was Toffoli's third point over the last four games, a span in which he's added 17 shots on net. The winger has reached the 30-assist mark for the first time in his career, and he has 56 points (two shy of his career high) with 212 shots on net, 55 hits, 24 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 67 outings overall.