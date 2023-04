Toffoli provided two goals, including the overtime winner, in a 5-4 victory over Vancouver on Friday.

This was Toffoli's second two-goal game in the span of three contests and his third over his last eight outings. That's pushed him up to 33 markers and 69 points in 76 appearances this season. Toffoli has surpassed his previous career high of 31 goals, which was set in 2015-16.