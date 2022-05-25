Toffoli notched a power-play assist, three hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers in Game 4.

Toffoli has earned a power-play point in three of the last four games. The winger is up to two goals, three assists, 31 shots on net, 15 hits and a minus-7 rating through 11 contests. He's picked up the pace after a slow start to the playoffs, and he could see more ice time in Thursday's must-win Game 5 if head coach Darryl Sutter needs to spark his team.