Toffoli scored a goal on five shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars in Game 7.

Toffoli had gone 16 games without a goal entering Sunday, and he had just four assists in that span. That drought ended 1:46 into the second period as the winger netted his first goal and second point of the postseason. He's had his looks -- Toffoli posted 23 shots on net in the seven-game series. Jake Oettinger stymied many of the Flames throughout the series, so Toffoli will hope for better fortune against Mike Smith and the Oilers in the second round.