Toffoli notched an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils.

Toffoli set up Noah Hanifin for a chance after the latter exited the penalty box. The first attempt didn't go in, but Elias Lindholm followed up with a goal. Toffoli has been a decent top-six scorer so far with four goals, four assists, 35 shots on net, 12 hits and a minus-1 rating through 10 contests. He's yet to go more than two consecutive games without a point.