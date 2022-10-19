Toffoli scored a power-play goal on five shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Toffoli would have been seeing Logan Thompson's glove in his nightmares were it not for the winger's second-period tally that tied the game at 2-2. The five shots from Toffoli co-led the Flames (with Nazem Kadri). This was Toffoli's second power-play tally this year, and he's added eight shots, three hits and a minus-3 rating as the Flames' top line has been held in check at even strength.