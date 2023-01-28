Toffoli scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, went plus-3 and logged two PIM in Friday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.
Toffoli ended a two-game mini-slump by setting up Elias Lindholm's first-period tally before scoring one of his own a few minutes later. The 30-year-old Toffoli has been a point-per-game player in January with three goals and nine assists through 12 outings. He's up to 18 goals, 42 points, 151 shots on net, 46 hits and a plus-8 rating through 50 contests overall.
More News
-
Flames' Tyler Toffoli: Two points in Saturday's win•
-
Flames' Tyler Toffoli: Nets goal in loss to Avalanche•
-
Flames' Tyler Toffoli: Posts power-play helper•
-
Flames' Tyler Toffoli: Notches two assists•
-
Flames' Tyler Toffoli: Point streak reaches five games•
-
Flames' Tyler Toffoli: On four-game point streak•