Toffoli scored a goal on two shots and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Panthers.

Toffoli helped set up Jonathan Huberdeau's first-period marker, and the two swapped roles on an insurance goal in the third. With three points in his last two outings, Toffoli appears to be emerging from a cold spell -- prior to those contests, he'd gone five games without a point. The winger has eight goals, eight helpers, 67 shots on net, 24 hits and a plus-2 rating through 22 appearances this season.