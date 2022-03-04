Toffoli notched a shorthanded assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Toffoli received a clearance from Jacob Markstrom and then fed Andrew Mangiapane for the Flames' third goal. In eight games since he was traded from the Canadiens, Toffoli has picked up eight points, including three on the power play and Thursday's shorthanded helper. He's showing strong play in all situations with his new team, and he's up to 34 points, 121 shots, 54 hits and a minus-8 rating through 45 appearances overall.