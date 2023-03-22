Toffoli produced three assists and five shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

All three of Toffoli's helpers were primary assists, and two of them came on the power play. The 30-year-old winger has racked up three goals and six helpers over his last four contests, an impressive stretch in an already strong campaign. He's at 29 tallies, 65 points (24 on the power play), 229 shots, 56 hits and a plus-11 rating through 72 outings overall.