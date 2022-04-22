Toffoli recorded an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Stars.

Toffoli set up Noah Hanifin for a goal just 20 seconds into the third period. This was Toffoli's third assist in his last six games since his last goal. The winger has looked solid in a second-line role with 23 points in 33 contests since he joined the Flames via trade in February. He's up to 49 points, 185 shots, 76 hits and a minus-4 rating in 70 outings between the Flames and the Canadiens this season.