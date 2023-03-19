Toffoli notched an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Stars.

Toffoli helped out on an Elias Lindholm goal at 3:01 of the first period. Over his last five games, Toffoli has two goals and five assists. The winger has been one of the Flames' most consistent producers this year, posting 28 tallies, 33 helpers, 222 shots on net, 56 hits, 26 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 70 appearances.