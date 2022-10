Toffoli managed an assist and five shots on goal in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Sabres.

Toffoli is up to three points through four games, adding his first assist of the year on Nikita Zadorov's third-period marker. The 30-year-old Toffoli has looked solid on offense with 13 shots on net, but he's also taken a minus-2 rating. Head coach Darryl Sutter shuffled his lines late in this loss, so it's unclear if Toffoli will remain on the top line to begin Saturday's game versus the Hurricanes.