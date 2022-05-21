Toffoli scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two PIM in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers in Game 2.

Toffoli's goal gave the Flames a 3-1 lead early in the second period, but that's where their offense ended. The 30-year-old winger has two goals and an assist during a modest three-game point streak, but he's only at four points in nine playoff contests. He's added 28 shots and a minus-7 rating while seeing most of his even-strength minutes on the third line, though he could move up the lineup if head coach Darryl Sutter makes adjustments.