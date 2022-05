Toffoli notched a power-play assist and six shots on goal in Monday's 4-1 win over the Stars in Game 4.

Toffoli's had no trouble putting pucks on net with 13 shots through four playoff contests, but his helper was his first point in this series. The winger's strong all-situations play will keep him in a top-six role, but Flames fans and fantasy managers alike will probably want him to generate a bit more offense. He'll look to build on this outing in Wednesday's Game 5.