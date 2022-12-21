Toffoli scored a pair of goals, including an empty-netter on four shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Sharks.

Toffoli scored the opening goal 15 seconds into the game and also helped out on Dillon Dube's marker 15 seconds later. The Flames' top line combined for the two quickest goals to start a game in franchise history. Head coach Darryl Sutter's latest line shuffle seems to be working well for Toffoli -- he has five points in his last two outings. The 30-year-old winger is up to 13 goals, 13 helpers, 101 shots on net, 35 hits and a plus-5 rating through 33 contests.