Toffoli posted an assist and two hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

Toffoli has found a bit of a groove with two goals and two assists over his last four games. The winger set up Elias Lindholm's empty-netter to seal Saturday's win. Toffoli has been a solid top-six presence this season, earning eight goals, nine assists, 74 shots on net, 27 hits and a plus-3 rating through 24 appearances.