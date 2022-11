Toffoli scored a goal Saturday in a 3-2 win over Carolina.

It was his 200th career NHL goal and it was a beauty. Toffoli took a stretch pass from Jonathan Huberdeau at 12:57 of the second period and tied the game 2-2 on a breakaway. It snapped a five-game scoring drought. The 30-year-old is off to a solid start to the season with seven goals and seven assists in 21 games, and now that his slump has broken, Toffoli may be able to deliver more consistent scoring like he did early in the season.