Toffoli scored a goal in the Flames' 3-2 loss to New Jersey on Tuesday.

Toffoli is on a three-game point streak and has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last five contests. He's up to five goals and 10 points in 12 contests this season. His a solid top-six forward, but his scoring pace is likely to slow down. He's only finished a season with more than 50 points once and that was back in 2015-16.