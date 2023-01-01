Toffoli produced an assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

Toffoli poked the puck away at the Flames' blue line and sent a pass up to Elias Lindholm, who scored on the ensuing rush. The 30-year-old Toffoli has gotten on the scoresheet in six of his last seven games, posting five goals and four helpers in that span. The top-line winger is up to 15 tallies, 15 assists, 113 shots on net, 39 hits and a plus-8 rating through 38 contests overall.