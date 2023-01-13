Toffoli posted two assists and three shots, helping the Flames to a 4-1 win over the Blues on Thursday.

Toffoli picked up his second multi-point game in three games, picking up assists on both Dillon Dube goals. In his second season as a Flame, Toffoli has played well, posting 15 goals and 36 points in 43 games. He should continue to see time on the top line and the top power-play unit.