Toffoli posted an assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Capitals.

Toffoli helped out on an Elias Lindholm goal in the final minute of regulation, though the Flames couldn't find another goal to pull even. The 29-year-old Toffoli has maintained a point-per-game pace since joining the Flames -- he has seven goals and four helpers in 11 outings. The winger's up to 37 points, 130 shots on net and 55 hits through 48 outings overall.