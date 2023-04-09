Toffoli notched an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Toffoli continues to play well late in the season, with five goals and three assists over his last seven contests. The 30-year-old winger is one helper away from 40 on the year -- an impressive mark since he'd never had more than 29 assists in a season entering 2022-23. He's at a career-best 73 points with 258 shots on net, 59 hits and a plus-16 rating through 80 outings, which has made him one of the more pleasant surprises in fantasy.