Toffoli logged an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Toffoli has a goal and three assists during his four-game point streak. He's also gotten on the scoresheet in eight of his last nine contests, providing some consistency while playing in his usual top-line role. The 30-year-old winger has 15 tallies, 17 helpers, 119 shots on net, 39 hits and a plus-8 rating through 40 games this season.