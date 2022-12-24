Toffoli produced an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

Toffoli set up Rasmus Andersson's game-winning goal in overtime. The helper was Toffoli's third in a four-game point streak, to go with four goals. The 30-year-old winger continues to see top-line minutes, and it's been working well for him in his first full year with Calgary. He's up to 14 tallies, 14 assists, 105 shots on net, a plus-7 rating and 39 hits through 35 contests.