Toffoli scored a goal, added an assist and went plus-3 in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Toffoli capitalized on a turnover to open the scoring at 7:13 of the first period. He also helped out on a Dillon Dube goal in the third. Over his last 11 games, Toffoli has four goals and five assists while continuing to work on the Flames' top line. The 30-year-old winger is up to 11 tallies, 23 points, 97 shots, 35 hits and a plus-4 rating through 32 contests overall.