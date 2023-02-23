Toffoli scored a goal on six shots and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Coyotes.

Toffoli and Elias Lindholm helped out on each other's tallies in the second period as the Flames erased a two-goal deficit. Over his last six games, Toffoli has racked up five goals and three helpers. The 30-year-old winger continues to thrive on the top line, and he's up to 51 points (18 on the power play) with 181 shots, 51 hits and a plus-8 rating through 58 appearances this season. He needs seven more points to match his career high from 2015-16.